Berg on top in special race for state Senate

By Lee Chottiner

Community Editor

Dr. Karen Berg has apparently won her special election for the state Senate from the 26th district, confirming that a Jewish lawmaker will be part of the next session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

With all 82 precincts reporting in the district, which spans Jefferson and Oldham counties, Berg, a Democrat, holds a sizable lead over her Republican opponent, Bill Ferko, with nearly 58 percent of the vote to Ferko’s 42 percent.

The results are still unofficial, but Berg expects the results to be certified next week. If they hold up, she will be sworn in shortly thereafter.

In the only other known contest to include a Jewish candidate, Daniel Grossberg has apparently lost his primary bid to unseat incumbent Democrat Tom Burch in the District 30 House race, trailing with 41 percent of the vote to nearly 59 percent for Burch.

Community does not make political endorsements.

“I’m very excited; I’m humbled; I’m ready to get to work,” Berg said when reached by phone Tuesday. “There’s a lot of good work to get done.”

Even though the General Assembly is not expected to convene again this year unless a special session is called, Berg said she will receive her committee assignments and get to work preparing for next year’s regular session.

“The senators and representatives all work out of session,” she said. “You need to spend the year getting ready for the work you do in the session.”

A physician, Berg said she supports Gov. Andy Beshear’s plan to reestablish a health insurance exchange in Kentucky. Other than that, she said her top priority will be to “listen and learn.”

“That’s where I need to start,” she added.

There are currently no Jewish members of the General Assembly. The last one, Kathy Stein of Lexington, left the Senate in 2013 to become a Fayette County Family Court Judge.