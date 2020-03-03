Around Town

Anshei Sfard Knit & Qvell

Thursday, March 5, 1-2 p.m.

3630 Dutchmans Lane, second floor

All knitted/crocheted items donated to JCPS Clothes Closet, contact:

Toby Horvitz, 502-458-7108.

Sunday Night at the Movies

Sunday, March 15

The Temple

Pizza dinner, 6:30 p.m.; film and discussion, 7 p.m.;

A Stranger Among Us — a crime/drama/romance – will be screened; sponsored by the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence; RSVP at thetemplelouky.org or at 502-423-1818.

AJ Music Festival

Sunday, March 15, 7 p.m.

Adath Jeshurun

Cantor Azi Schwartz of Park Avenue Synagogue in New York and a recording artist, to perform. Cost: $15 per person, visit adathjeshurun.com/musicfestival or call Molly Evancho (502-458-5359) for tickets.

Kindergarten Open House

Sunday, March 22, 9:30 a.m.

The Temple

Contact The Temple for more details.

AJ Book Club

Sunday, March 22, 2 p.m.

Adath Jeshurun

Judas by Amos Oz being read, Ted Shlechter to facilitate the discussion.

Homeless Outreach

Wednesday, March 25, 4 p.m.

Keneseth Israel

Sandwiches and care packages to be prepared; bring bread, peanut butter, jelly, blankets, underwear, socks, flashlights, etc.; group leaves at 4:45 p.m. to distribute items to the homeless; rsvp@kenesethisrael.com or

502-459-2780.

Temple Shalom Book Club

Thursday, March 26, 2 p.m.

Barnes & Noble, S. Hurstbourne

Goodbye, Columbus: And Five Short Stories by Philip Roth and Gratitude by Oliver Sacks being read.

Mega Yard Sale

Sunday, March 29,

Monday, March 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Keneseth Israel

Contact KI for more details.

Cemetery Spring Plantings

Orders are now being taken for spring begonias for Adath Jeshurun Cemetery; deadline for orders is April 13; call Belinda Lasch at 502-458-5359 or visit adathjeshurun.com/cemeteryplantings.

KI Bridge Club

Mondays, 1-3 p.m.

Keneseth Israel, small chapel

RSVP to gwishnia@gmail.com.

Worship



Family Shabbat Dinner

Friday, Feb. 28

The Temple

Dinner, 6 p.m.; Tot Shabbat, 6:45 p.m. (oneg to follow), Family Shabbat led by Grade 4 students, 7 p.m.; cost for dinner: $10 for adults, free children 12 and under, $5 reservations before Feb. 25; RSVP to thetemplelouky.org/family-shabbat/ or 502-423-1818.

Cocktails and Comedy

Friday, March 6

The Temple

Comedian Joel Chasnoff will appear (adult oriented), free babysitting with pizza provided; cocktails and appetizers, 6 p.m.; shortened Shabbat service and comedy Shabbat, 7 p.m.; RSVP for cocktails and appetizers by March 3 at thetemplelouky.org/comedy or 502-423-1818, reservations required, sponsored by Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence.

GUCI Song Leader

Friday, March 6, 6:30

Temple Shalom

Grant Halasz to lead with Rabbi Beth Jacowitz Chottiner; Halasz also sings Saturday, March 7, 10:30 a.m.

Tot Shabbat

Saturday, March 7, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Keneseth Israel

For children up to kindergarten age, Miriam Bird and clergy will lead, the regular service will begin at 9:30 a.m. as usual. RSVP to 502-459-2780 or rsvp@kenesethisrael.com.

Rabbis Shabbat Dinner

and Sisterhood Shabbat

Friday, March 13, 7 p.m.

The Temple

The WRJ/Sisterhood will be honored for its dedication to The Temple.

Shabbat Service, Dinner

Friday, March 13, 5:30 p.m.

Chabad House, 1654 Almara Circle

Kabbalat Service followed by a three-course traditional dinner, sponsored in part by the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence, call 502-459-1770.

Mini Minyan

Saturday, March 14, 11-11:30 a.m.

Adath Jeshurun

A Shabbat program for children ages 2-6, John Gage of Kentucky Homefront leads music and storytelling.

Shabbat Scholar

Saturday, March 14

Adath Jeshurun

Rev. Robert Owens, of Citizens of Louisville Organized and United Together (CLOUT) to speak following kiddush lunch; AJ has been invited to join CLOUT; contact Larry Grossman (lgro@twc.com), or Frank Schwartz (ferences@aol.com).

National Refugee Shabbat

Friday, March 20

Adath Jeshurun

Jewish Family & Career Services to co-host Kabbalat Shabbat service, 5:45 p.m.; vegetarian/dairy potluck dinner, 6:45 p.m., panel discussion of refugee experiences/Jewish perspectives, 7:15 p.m.; food must be brought in disposable aluminum pans, no meat, nor meat by-products, pre-packaged items must have a kosher symbol, contact Rabbi Diane Tracht (dtracht@jfcslouisville.org), visit adathjeshurun.com/event/refugeepotluck to sign up.

No Shush Shabbat

Friday, March 20, 6:30 p.m.

Temple Shalom

Rabbi Beth Jacowitz Chottiner and Benji Berlow to lead, PowerPoint service, kids stay while adults play RSVP: information@templeshalom.org.

Short and Sweet Service

Saturday, March 21, 11 a.m.

Adath Jeshurun

Service for grades K-7 and families, Rabbi Robert Slosberg to lead.

Catered Shabbat Dinner

Friday, March 27

Adath Jeshurun

Family-friendly dinner, service begins at 5:45 p.m.; dinner, 6:30 p.m.; cost, $10 per adult; children 12 and under, free; RSVP by March 20, adathjeshurun.com/shabbatdinner.

Torah Yoga Service

Saturday, March 28, 11-11:45 a.m.

Adath Jeshurun

Rabbi Diane Tracht to lead, servicefor grades K-7 and parents, based on mussar, the Jewish practice of developing ethical qualities in body and spirit, contact: Tracht at (dianetracht@gmail.com).

Isaac Meyer Wise Shabbat

Friday, March 27, 7 p.m.

The Temple

A celebration of The Temple’s classical Reform heritage.

Shabbat Kiddush for Beginners

Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m.

Chabad House, 1654 Almara Circle

Kiddush luncheon with kosher deli following beginner friendly service, sponsored in part by the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence, call 502-459-1770.

Adult Education

Lunch and Learn

Thursday, March 5, noon

The Bristol, Main Street

Rabbi Michael Wolk leads, food sold separately, RSVP to mwolk@kenesethisrael.com.

Melton Museum Day

Sunday, March 8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, Cincinnati

Rabbi Stanley Miles to lead the day trip as an introduction to the Melton course, “The Holocaust as Reflected in Diaries and Memoirs,” cost: $75, including transportation and museum fee, lunch not included, contact Deborah Slosberg (dslosberg@adathjeshurun.com) for details. visit adathjeshurun.com/melton for course information.

Kabbalah Month by Month

Thursday, March 12, 6:30 p.m.

Keneseth Israel

Cantor Sharon Hordes teaches kabbalah through the prism of each Hebrew month, RSVP to rsvp@kenesethisrael.com or 502-459-2780.

Torah Yoga

Thursday, March 19, 6:30 p.m.

Keneseth Israel

Cantor Sharon Hordes and Lisa Flannery teach, Temple Shalom and Hadassah co-sponsor, RSVP to rsvp@kenesethisrael.com or 502-459-2780.

Anshei Sfard classes

3630 Dutchmans Lane, second floor

Spice of Life: practical lessons from the Torah portions, Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; Make a Prophet: the life and lessons of the prophet Samuel, Thursdays at noon; Talmud Trek: life lessons from tractate Megillah, Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (breakfast served); Rabbi Simcha Snaid teaches the classes.

Jews and Brews

Wednesdays, 11 a.m.

The J Library

Rabbi Michael Wolk leads Torah study over coffee.

Brown Bag Torah Study

Tuesdays, noon

Temple Shalom

Rabbi Beth Jacowitz Chottiner leads, participants bring their own lunches.

Purim

Family Purim Dinner/Shpiel

Sunday, March 8, 5 p.m.

The Temple

Short family service, led by grades 2 and 3, 5 p.m., dinner and party to follow; costumes encouraged; Megillah reading, groggers, face painting, carnival games, balloons, photobooth; cost for dinner: $10 for adults, free for children 12 and under, $5 for reservations before March 3; RSVP at thetemplelouky.org/purim/ or 502-423-1818; sponsored by the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence.

Purim Comedy Night

Sunday, March 8, 6 p.m.

Temple Shalom

Comedian Joel Chasnoff to perform, adults only, BBQ brisket dinner at 6 p.m. (salmon option available); show, 7:30 p.m.; cost, $36 by March 3, RSVP: information@templeshalom.org or 502-458-4739; sponsored by Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence.

Purim Celebration

Monday, March 9, 6 p.m.

Keneseth Israel

Dinner, carnival, family friendly Megillah reading (8 p.m.); cost: $10 per adult, $5 per child, free for kids under 5. Visit kenesethisrael.com/payment or send checks to KI.

A Magical Purim

Tuesday, March 10, 5 p.m.

Standard Country Club

A Chabad themed event, including magician Josh Fletcher, “Kentucky Science Guy” Jerald Smith, a three-course deli-style dinner (6 p.m.), an audio/visual presentation of the Megillah, hamantashen bar and a PJ Library storytelling; cost: $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under, $60. per family cap, 10 percent discount for payments by March 1. RSVP to 502-459-1770 or info@chabadky.com/purim.

Anshei Sfard Purim Celebration

Tuesday, March 10, 5:30-8 p.m.

The Regency, 8900 Limehouse Lane Buffet dinner, entertainment, photo booth, activities, $18 in advance, $20 at the door; Children ages 6-12, $10; Under 5, free, $50 maximum per family, RSVP by March 1, 502-451-3122.

Training Wheels Preschool Purim

Sunday, March 15, 9:30 a.m.

The Temple

Stories, crafts and food; RSVP by March 12 to Lexie Beauchamp at religiousschoolassistant@thetemplelouky.org or Sarah Harlan at education@thetemplelouky.org.

Passover

Second Night Seder

Thursday, April 9

Temple Shalom

Call 502-458-4739 or email information@templeshalom.org.

Passover at The Temple

Annual First Night Seder: Wednesday, April 8, 6 p.m.; Congregational Second Night Seder, Thursday, April 9, 6 p.m.; Young Adult Seder, Saturday, April 11, 6 p.m.; Annual Gaylia R. Rooks Women’s Seder: Tuesday, April 14, 6 p.m.; costs: Temple members, $10; nonmembers, $20; children 12 and under, free; RSVP for members until March, 18, for non-members, March 19 to April 1; first-come, first-serve, nonrefundable payment is required upon reservation; events sponsored by the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence.