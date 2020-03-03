Around Town

Anshei Sfard Knit & Qvell
Thursday, March 5, 1-2 p.m.
3630 Dutchmans Lane, second floor
All knitted/crocheted items donated to JCPS Clothes Closet, contact:
Toby Horvitz, 502-458-7108.
Sunday Night at the Movies
Sunday, March 15
The Temple
Pizza dinner, 6:30 p.m.; film and discussion, 7 p.m.;
A Stranger Among Us — a crime/drama/romance – will be screened; sponsored by the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence; RSVP at thetemplelouky.org or at 502-423-1818.
AJ Music Festival
Sunday, March 15, 7 p.m.
Adath Jeshurun
Cantor Azi Schwartz of Park Avenue Synagogue in New York and a recording artist, to perform. Cost: $15 per person, visit adathjeshurun.com/musicfestival or call Molly Evancho (502-458-5359) for tickets.
Kindergarten Open House
Sunday, March 22, 9:30 a.m.
The Temple
Contact The Temple for more details.
AJ Book Club
Sunday, March 22, 2 p.m.
Adath Jeshurun
Judas by Amos Oz being read, Ted Shlechter to facilitate the discussion.
Homeless Outreach
Wednesday, March 25, 4 p.m.
Keneseth Israel
Sandwiches and care packages to be prepared; bring bread, peanut butter, jelly, blankets, underwear, socks, flashlights, etc.; group leaves at 4:45 p.m. to distribute items to the homeless; rsvp@kenesethisrael.com or
502-459-2780.
Temple Shalom Book Club
Thursday, March 26, 2 p.m.
Barnes & Noble, S. Hurstbourne
Goodbye, Columbus: And Five Short Stories by Philip Roth and Gratitude by Oliver Sacks being read.
Mega Yard Sale
Sunday, March 29,
Monday, March 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Keneseth Israel
Contact KI for more details.
Cemetery Spring Plantings
Orders are now being taken for spring begonias for Adath Jeshurun Cemetery; deadline for orders is April 13; call Belinda Lasch at 502-458-5359 or visit adathjeshurun.com/cemeteryplantings.
KI Bridge Club
Mondays, 1-3 p.m.
Keneseth Israel, small chapel
RSVP to gwishnia@gmail.com.
Worship
Family Shabbat Dinner
Friday, Feb. 28
The Temple
Dinner, 6 p.m.; Tot Shabbat, 6:45 p.m. (oneg to follow), Family Shabbat led by Grade 4 students, 7 p.m.; cost for dinner: $10 for adults, free children 12 and under, $5 reservations before Feb. 25; RSVP to thetemplelouky.org/family-shabbat/ or 502-423-1818.
Cocktails and Comedy
Friday, March 6
The Temple
Comedian Joel Chasnoff will appear (adult oriented), free babysitting with pizza provided; cocktails and appetizers, 6 p.m.; shortened Shabbat service and comedy Shabbat, 7 p.m.; RSVP for cocktails and appetizers by March 3 at thetemplelouky.org/comedy or 502-423-1818, reservations required, sponsored by Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence.
GUCI Song Leader
Friday, March 6, 6:30
Temple Shalom
Grant Halasz to lead with Rabbi Beth Jacowitz Chottiner; Halasz also sings Saturday, March 7, 10:30 a.m.
Tot Shabbat
Saturday, March 7, 10:45-11:45 a.m.
Keneseth Israel
For children up to kindergarten age, Miriam Bird and clergy will lead, the regular service will begin at 9:30 a.m. as usual. RSVP to 502-459-2780 or rsvp@kenesethisrael.com.
Rabbis Shabbat Dinner
and Sisterhood Shabbat
Friday, March 13, 7 p.m.
The Temple
The WRJ/Sisterhood will be honored for its dedication to The Temple.
Shabbat Service, Dinner
Friday, March 13, 5:30 p.m.
Chabad House, 1654 Almara Circle
Kabbalat Service followed by a three-course traditional dinner, sponsored in part by the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence, call 502-459-1770.
Mini Minyan
Saturday, March 14, 11-11:30 a.m.
Adath Jeshurun
A Shabbat program for children ages 2-6, John Gage of Kentucky Homefront leads music and storytelling.
Shabbat Scholar
Saturday, March 14
Adath Jeshurun
Rev. Robert Owens, of Citizens of Louisville Organized and United Together (CLOUT) to speak following kiddush lunch; AJ has been invited to join CLOUT; contact Larry Grossman (lgro@twc.com), or Frank Schwartz (ferences@aol.com).
National Refugee Shabbat
Friday, March 20
Adath Jeshurun
Jewish Family & Career Services to co-host Kabbalat Shabbat service, 5:45 p.m.; vegetarian/dairy potluck dinner, 6:45 p.m., panel discussion of refugee experiences/Jewish perspectives, 7:15 p.m.; food must be brought in disposable aluminum pans, no meat, nor meat by-products, pre-packaged items must have a kosher symbol, contact Rabbi Diane Tracht (dtracht@jfcslouisville.org), visit adathjeshurun.com/event/refugeepotluck to sign up.
No Shush Shabbat
Friday, March 20, 6:30 p.m.
Temple Shalom
Rabbi Beth Jacowitz Chottiner and Benji Berlow to lead, PowerPoint service, kids stay while adults play RSVP: information@templeshalom.org.
Short and Sweet Service
Saturday, March 21, 11 a.m.
Adath Jeshurun
Service for grades K-7 and families, Rabbi Robert Slosberg to lead.
Catered Shabbat Dinner
Friday, March 27
Adath Jeshurun
Family-friendly dinner, service begins at 5:45 p.m.; dinner, 6:30 p.m.; cost, $10 per adult; children 12 and under, free; RSVP by March 20, adathjeshurun.com/shabbatdinner.
Torah Yoga Service
Saturday, March 28, 11-11:45 a.m.
Adath Jeshurun
Rabbi Diane Tracht to lead, servicefor grades K-7 and parents, based on mussar, the Jewish practice of developing ethical qualities in body and spirit, contact: Tracht at (dianetracht@gmail.com).
Isaac Meyer Wise Shabbat
Friday, March 27, 7 p.m.
The Temple
A celebration of The Temple’s classical Reform heritage.
Shabbat Kiddush for Beginners
Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m.
Chabad House, 1654 Almara Circle
Kiddush luncheon with kosher deli following beginner friendly service, sponsored in part by the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence, call 502-459-1770.
Adult Education
Lunch and Learn
Thursday, March 5, noon
The Bristol, Main Street
Rabbi Michael Wolk leads, food sold separately, RSVP to mwolk@kenesethisrael.com.
Melton Museum Day
Sunday, March 8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, Cincinnati
Rabbi Stanley Miles to lead the day trip as an introduction to the Melton course, “The Holocaust as Reflected in Diaries and Memoirs,” cost: $75, including transportation and museum fee, lunch not included, contact Deborah Slosberg (dslosberg@adathjeshurun.com) for details. visit adathjeshurun.com/melton for course information.
Kabbalah Month by Month
Thursday, March 12, 6:30 p.m.
Keneseth Israel
Cantor Sharon Hordes teaches kabbalah through the prism of each Hebrew month, RSVP to rsvp@kenesethisrael.com or 502-459-2780.
Torah Yoga
Thursday, March 19, 6:30 p.m.
Keneseth Israel
Cantor Sharon Hordes and Lisa Flannery teach, Temple Shalom and Hadassah co-sponsor, RSVP to rsvp@kenesethisrael.com or 502-459-2780.
Anshei Sfard classes
3630 Dutchmans Lane, second floor
Spice of Life: practical lessons from the Torah portions, Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; Make a Prophet: the life and lessons of the prophet Samuel, Thursdays at noon; Talmud Trek: life lessons from tractate Megillah, Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (breakfast served); Rabbi Simcha Snaid teaches the classes.
Jews and Brews
Wednesdays, 11 a.m.
The J Library
Rabbi Michael Wolk leads Torah study over coffee.
Brown Bag Torah Study
Tuesdays, noon
Temple Shalom
Rabbi Beth Jacowitz Chottiner leads, participants bring their own lunches.
Purim
Family Purim Dinner/Shpiel
Sunday, March 8, 5 p.m.
The Temple
Short family service, led by grades 2 and 3, 5 p.m., dinner and party to follow; costumes encouraged; Megillah reading, groggers, face painting, carnival games, balloons, photobooth; cost for dinner: $10 for adults, free for children 12 and under, $5 for reservations before March 3; RSVP at thetemplelouky.org/purim/ or 502-423-1818; sponsored by the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence.
Purim Comedy Night
Sunday, March 8, 6 p.m.
Temple Shalom
Comedian Joel Chasnoff to perform, adults only, BBQ brisket dinner at 6 p.m. (salmon option available); show, 7:30 p.m.; cost, $36 by March 3, RSVP: information@templeshalom.org or 502-458-4739; sponsored by Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence.
Purim Celebration
Monday, March 9, 6 p.m.
Keneseth Israel
Dinner, carnival, family friendly Megillah reading (8 p.m.); cost: $10 per adult, $5 per child, free for kids under 5. Visit kenesethisrael.com/payment or send checks to KI.
A Magical Purim
Tuesday, March 10, 5 p.m.
Standard Country Club
A Chabad themed event, including magician Josh Fletcher, “Kentucky Science Guy” Jerald Smith, a three-course deli-style dinner (6 p.m.), an audio/visual presentation of the Megillah, hamantashen bar and a PJ Library storytelling; cost: $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under, $60. per family cap, 10 percent discount for payments by March 1. RSVP to 502-459-1770 or info@chabadky.com/purim.
Anshei Sfard Purim Celebration
Tuesday, March 10, 5:30-8 p.m.
The Regency, 8900 Limehouse Lane Buffet dinner, entertainment, photo booth, activities, $18 in advance, $20 at the door; Children ages 6-12, $10; Under 5, free, $50 maximum per family, RSVP by March 1, 502-451-3122.
Training Wheels Preschool Purim
Sunday, March 15, 9:30 a.m.
The Temple
Stories, crafts and food; RSVP by March 12 to Lexie Beauchamp at religiousschoolassistant@thetemplelouky.org or Sarah Harlan at education@thetemplelouky.org.
Passover
Second Night Seder
Thursday, April 9
Temple Shalom
Call 502-458-4739 or email information@templeshalom.org.
Passover at The Temple
Annual First Night Seder: Wednesday, April 8, 6 p.m.; Congregational Second Night Seder, Thursday, April 9, 6 p.m.; Young Adult Seder, Saturday, April 11, 6 p.m.; Annual Gaylia R. Rooks Women’s Seder: Tuesday, April 14, 6 p.m.; costs: Temple members, $10; nonmembers, $20; children 12 and under, free; RSVP for members until March, 18, for non-members, March 19 to April 1; first-come, first-serve, nonrefundable payment is required upon reservation; events sponsored by the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence.