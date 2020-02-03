Around Town

Tsabari this year’s Naamani speaker

Award-winning Israeli author Ayelet Tsabari, the 2020 Naamani Memorial Lecture speaker, will appear at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, in the Chao Auditorium, Ekstrom Library, at the University of Louisville. She will address The Art of Leaving, which also is the title of her memoir.

A Yemeni Jew, Tsabari grew up in a Tel Aviv suburb, served in the Israeli army and later moved to Canada, where she studied film and photography and directed two documentary films. Essays from her memoir have won a silver National Magazine Award and a gold Western Magazine Award. Her first book, The Last Place on Earth: Stories, won the Jewish Book Council’s Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature and the Edward Lewis Wallant Award for Jewish Fiction and was a New York Times Book Review’s Editors’ Choice and Kirkus Reviews’ Best Debut Fiction of 2016.

A reception and book-signing will follow the lecture. Contact Joshua Boydstun 502-852-0460 or Joshua.boydstun@louisville.edu for reservations. The Naamani Memorial Lecture honors the memory of former UofL political scientist Israel Naamani. UofL’s creative writing program is a co-sponsor.

Training Wheels

The Temple Training Wheels pre-school will teach about Shabbat at 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 2. The program will include crafts and food. RSVP to Lexie Beauchamp at religiousschoolassistant@thetemplelouky.org or Sarah Harlan at education@thetemplelouky.org.

Brunch & Games

Temple Shalom Men’s Club will present Brunch & Games at 10 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 9. Brunch will be followed by poker and other games. A $5 donation for brunch is requested. RSVP by Feb. 7. Contact Temple Shalom at 502-458-4739 or information@templeshalomky.org.

Jewish Poetry Night

Chailands Chavurah of Temple Shalom will hold its next Jewish Poetry Night, an open mic event, at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, at the Vines Wine Bar & Spirit Shop, 1985 Douglass Boulevard. RSVP to Chailands@templeshalomky.org and please indicate if you wish to read.

World Zionist Congress

Chailands Chavurah of Temple will discuss the ongoing voting for the World Zionist Congress at its next program, 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb 22, at a private home in the Highlands. Havdalah will be followed by a pot luck meal and then the program. Email chailands@templeshalomky.org to RSVP.

Interfaith Coffee

The Temple WRJ/Sister will hold its next Interfaith Coffee from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24, in the Heideman Auditorium and Main Sanctuary. This year’s theme is “Louisville’s Jewish Supreme Court Justices: A History of the Louisville Jewish Community through the Stories of Our Two Supreme Court Justices.” Members are encouraged to bring their baked or bought breads, cookies, sweets and healthy items. Please bring contributions to The Temple before Feb. 21, label “Interfaith.”

Homeless Outreach

Keneseth Israel will make sandwiches and care packages for the homeless at 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26. Bring your own supplies (bread, peanut butter and jelly, blankets, underwear, socks, flashlights.) The group will caravan downtown at 4:45 p.m. to give out food and supplies to the homeless. RSVP to 502-459-2780 or rsvp@kenesethisrael.com.

Sandwiches for the homeless. The Temple’s seventh and eighth graders will make sandwiches for the homeless at 9:30 a.m., Sunday, March 1, in the Heideman Auditorium.

Sh’ma Theatre auditions

Adath Jeshurun’s SH’MA Theatre Group will hold auditions for its new play, A Satisfied Mind, written by Yehudah Jai Husband. The play is a comedic drama about a reclusive Jewish businessman and his friendship with his holy roller housekeeper. Auditions will be held for the following four roles: a Caucasian male age 40s-60s; an African American male, mid 20s-30s; an African American male child, 8-10; and an African American female child, 8-10. Auditions will be held at AJ on Sunday, Feb. 2, and Monday, Feb. 3, and are by appointment only. Contact Husband at 502-500-5167 or at jai@ajaijoint.com.

Kindergarten consecration

Adath Jeshurun will hold a consecration ceremony for its 2020 kindergarten class at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, during AJ’s Annual Minyanaire Dinner. The Kabbalat Shabbat service will be held at 5:45 p.m., followed by a Shabbat dinner and the consecration at 6:30 p.m. Call 502-458-5359 or visit adathjeshurun.com/minyandinner to RSVP.

Bridge Club

The Keneseth Israel Bridge Club meets Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m. in the small chapel. RSVP to gwishnia@gmail.com.

Worship

Tot Shabbat

Keneseth Israel will hold its next Tot Shabbat from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1. The service is geared to children up until kindergarten. A kiddush lunch will follow. Miriam Bird and Rabbi Michael Wolk will lead. The regular service will still start at 9:30 a.m.

No Shush Shabbat

Temple Shalom’s next No Shush Shabbat will be held at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7. Rabbi Beth Jacowitz Chottner and Benji Berlow will lead an interactive family service follow by dinner in the social hall. An adult

Interfaith Shabbat

Darryl Glass, minister to students at Fern Creek United Methodist Church and active in homeless outreach, will speak at The Temple’s next Interfaith Shabbat, 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7.

ShabbaTTogether

Chabad of Kentucky’s next ShabbaTTogether will be held Feb. 7-8. The program will highlight disability inclusion and mental health and wellness. An “inclusive” havdallah program will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. For details, email Rabbishmully@chabadky.com.

Short and Sweet Family Service

Students in grades K through 7, and their families, make take part in Adath Jeshurun’s next Short and Sweet Family Service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8. Rabbi Robert Slosberg will lead.

Shabbat-Luck Dinner

Adath Jeshurun will host a Shabbat-Luck dinner on Friday, Feb. 14, a vegetarian/dairy potluck meal taking place after the conclusion of Kabbalat Shabbat services, around 6:30 p.m. Wine and dessert are included. No meat, nor meat by-products, may be brought into the building. Contact Cybil Flora at flora1cl@gmail.com for more information. Sign up at adathjeshurun.com/potluck.

Mini Minyan

Adath Jeshurun will hold its next Mini Minyan from 11 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15. The program is for children ages 2-6 and their parents. Kentucky Homefront host John Gage will lead the music and storytelling.

Service, dinner

Chabad will celebrate Shabbat on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Chabad House, 1654 Almara Circle. Kabbalat service starts at 6 p.m. A three-course traditional Shabbat dinner will follow. The program is sponsored in part by the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence. Call 502-459-1770 for details.

Shabbat Scholar

Asaf Angermann, UofL visiting assistant professor of philosophy and Jewish thought, will be Adath Jeshurun’s next Shabbat Scholar on Saturday, Feb. 15, around 12:15 p.m., following the kiddush lunch. His topic will be “Love and Strangers: Modern Jewish and African American Perspectives.”

Scout Shabbat

The Temple will hold its Scout Shabbat, honoring Troop 30, at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21. Rabbi Joe Rooks Rapport will lead. E-cycle donations will be collected.

Torah Yoga service

Rabbi Diane Tracht will lead her next Torah Yoga service for children from 11 to 11:45 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22 at Adath Jeshurun. The service, which is connected to mussar (the Jewish practice of ethical qualities in body and spirit), is for grades K-7 and their parents. Wear comfortable clothing. Contact Tracht at dianetracht@gmail.com for details.

Shabbat deli luncheon

Chabad will celebrate Shabbat at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, with a kosher deli kiddush luncheon to follow. The program is sponsored in part by the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence. Call 502-459-1770 for details.

Family Shabbat

The Temple’s next Family Shabbat will be held Friday, Feb. 28. Dinner will start at 6 p.m., Tot Shabbat (with oneg), 6:45 p.m., Family Shabbat (led by the fourth graders), 7 p.m. Cost for dinner is $10 for adults, free for children 12 and under, $5 for RSVPs made before Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 502-423-1818 or thetemplelouky.org.

Adult Education

Adult Education Series

Chabad will offer Judaism’s Gifts To The World, a four-week class exploring notable values and attitudes that Judaism has shared with humanity, on Mondays, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the Jewish Learning Center, 1110 Dupont Circle. The fee is $60. To register, call 502-459-1770 or visit myJLI.com. The Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence is a sponsor.

Lunch and Learn

Rabbi Michael Wolk’s next lunch and learn will be held at noon, Thursday, Feb. 6 at The Bristol on Main Street (food sold separately). RSVP to mwolk@kenesethisrael.com.

Kabbalah Month by Month

Cantor Sharon Hordes teaches a kabbalah class based on each Hebrew month’s holidays, Torah portions, healing areas, astrological connections, and more. The next session is 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6. RSVP to 502-459-2780 or rsvp@kenesethisrael.com.

Family history class

Abby Glogower, curator of Jewish Collections at the Filson Historical Society, will lead a two-part class on organizing and preserving one’s family history on Mondays, Feb. 10 and 17 at Keneseth Israel. Each class will follow minyan at 6 p.m. and a catered dinner. The cost is $10 per person, which covers everything. RSVP by Friday, Jan. 31 to 502-459-2780 or rsvp@kenesethisrael.com. Pay at kenesethisrael.com/payment or by check. The Dr. Julius Wolk Dinyan Fund is sponsoring.

Rabbi Dalia Marx

Rabbi Dalia Marx, a Reform rabbi and 10th-generation Jerusalem resident, will be The Temple and Temple Shalom’s scholar in residence from Feb. 14 to 19. The Rabbi Aaron D. Panken Professor of Liturgy and Midrash at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Jerusalem, Marx is involved in various research projects and is active in promoting liberal Judaism in Israel. She writes for academic and popular journals and publications and teaches in various academic institutions in Israel and Europe.

Imagine Shabbat

Keneseth Israel’s next Imagine Shabbat, which experiments with the traditional service model, will be held Saturday, Feb. 15. Breakfast with clergy will run from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m.; interactive Torah study, 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.; abridged traditional service, 10:30 a.m. to noon; “enhanced” kiddush lunch, noon.

Torah Yoga

Cantor Sharon Hordes and Lisa Flannery’s next Torah yoga class will be at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at Keneseth Israel. Temple Shalom and Hadassah are co-sponsors. RSVP to 502-459-2780 or rsvp@kenesethisrael.com.

Monday classes at Temple

The Temple offers the following adult education classes on Mondays: Advanced Hebrew, 6 to 7 p.m.; Text Study, Praying from My Heart vs Praying from the Prayer Book, with Rabbi David Ariel-Joel, 7 to 8 p.m.; Beginning Hebrew Part 2 with Mark Goldstein 7-8 p.m. (to register, contact Goldstein at mdgoldstein01@gmail.com) Contact The Temple for details.

Wednesday Temple Scholars

The Temple offers the following Scholars classes on Wednesdays: Nationalism and Tribalism in a Global Era with Rabbi David Ariel-Joel, 9:30 to 10:35 a.m.; American Jewish Herstory with Rabbi Joe Rooks Rapport from 10:45 a.m. to noon. Contact The Temple for details.

Torah study

Rabbi David Ariel-Joel leads Torah Study Saturdays in the Fishman Library before the morning service. Coffee, bagels and cream cheese are served.

Jews and Brews

Rabbi Michael Wolk leads Torah study over coffee Wednesdays at 11 a.m. in The J library.

Brown Bag Torah study

Rabbi Beth Jacowitz Chottiner leads Torah study Tuesdays at noon at Temple Shalom. Partcipants bring their own lunches.

Tu B’Shevat

Mini Mensches

The Temple will mark Tu B’Shevat by introducing its Mini Mensches program for fourth through sixth grades at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, in the Klein Center. The students will socialize, and work on a tikkun olam project.

Tu B’Shevat Seder

The Temple will hold its annual WRJ-sponsored Tu B’Shevat seder at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10. The seder will include all varieties of tree fruits, music and chocolate fondue. Cost is $10 for adults, free for children 12 and under, $5 for RSVPs before Tuesday, Feb. 4. RSVP to 502-423-1818 or thetemplelouky.org.

Purim

Hamentaschen bake

Adath Jeshurun’s annual Hamentaschen Bake will be held at 12:45 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23. Following a pizza lunch, participants learn to make hamantaschen for themselves and for Jewish nursing homes and assisted-living residents. Cards to go with the pastries will be decorated. Cost is $5 per family. RSVP by Feb. 17 at adathjeshurun.com/hamantaschen or at 502-458-5359.

Chasnoff for Purim

Temple Shalom will present Jewish comedian Joel Chasnoff for a Purim performance for adults on Sunday, March 8. Chasnoff is the author of The 188th Crybaby Brigade, a satirical memoir about his service in an Israeli army tank unit. The Chicago native has appeared on stage and screen in nine countries, including two off-Broadway shows and a USO comedy tour in Korea and Japan. He has appeared at more than 1,000 Jewish events in North America, Europe and Israel. More details about the show will be released as they become available.

Purim Magic

Chabad will hold a family Purim program – Purim Magic, Illusion and Deli – at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 11 at Standard Country Club. Call 502-459-1770.