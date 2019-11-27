Around Town

Immigration Justice Vigil & Luncheon

Jews for Justice in Immigration (JJI) and Temple Shalom will hold a joint program on Saturday, Nov. 30. JJI’s weekly Saturday morning “Immigrants & Refugees Welcome” vigil will be held at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Hikes Point Kroger, followed by Shabbat morning services at Temple Shalom at 10:30 a.m. A noon luncheon, including a presentation by Jewish Community Relations Council Chair Beth Salamon, will follow.

Visit bit.ly/2Kj4r78 for details. RSVPs for lunch are appreciated.

Homeless Outreach

Keneseth Israel will make sandwiches and care packages for the homeless from 4 to 4:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3. Bring your own supplies (bread, peanut butter and jelly, blankets, underwear, socks, flashlights) Around 4:45 p.m., the group will caravan downtown to give out food and supplies. RSVP to rsvp@kenesethisrael.com or 502-459-2780.

Recycling in Louisville

Karen Maynard, public education supervisor for the Louisville Metro Department of Public Works, Waste Management District, will speak at the next Temple Shalom Men’s Club Breakfast at 10 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 8. She will address the challenges facing recycling in Louisville and ways for synagogues to become greener facilities. A $5 donation to cover the cost of breakfast, which will include reusable plates and utensils, is requested. RSVP to Temple Shalom at information@templeshalomky.org.

Fill the Freezer

Families of The Temple are encouraged to come help fill its freezer with cookies and other items that will be taken to Temple members who are in the hospital or recovering at home. The event will take place at noon, Sunday, Dec. 8, after religious school in the Heideman Auditorium and kitchen.

Catholic-Jewish Dialogue

Rabbi Rabbi Joe Rooks Rapport and Father Joe Graffis will hold their next Catholic-Jewish Dialogue at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, at The Temple, talking about common issues between Catholics and Jews. RSVP to benji@thetemplelouky.org.

Bourbon barrel painting

The Temple Young Adult Group, ages 22-36, will make artwork for Chanukah with Hue Louisville at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14. RSVP benji@thetemplelouky.org.

Chailands Chavurah

Dr. Ian Mutchnick will be the guest speaker at the next Chailands Chavurah at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Baxter’s 942 Bar & Grill, 942 Bardstown Road. He will discuss his recent medical humanitarian mission to Gaza. The Chailands is Temple Shalom’s discussion group that meets once a month somewhere in the Highlands. RSVP to chailands@templeshalomky.org.

Chinese Dinner and Movie

The Other Story, will be screened at The Temple’s Chinese Dinner and Movie, Tuesday, Dec. 24. Dinner will start at 6 p.m.; the movie – a story about a troubled father-daughter relationship that weaves in the conflicts between secular and ultra-Orthodox Israelis – at 7 p.m. RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 502-423-1818.

Men’s Club Pasta & Bingo

Keneseth Israel’s Men’s Club will hold a pasta and bingo event on Dec. 25. Dinner will start at 5 p.m. The first game begins after services. RSVP to 502-459-2780 or MensClub@KenesethIsrael.com. Cost is $15 for Men’s Club member, $20 for non-members; $5 for children 6-12, free for kids 5 and under. Sends check to KI by Friday, Dec. 21.

Sandwich Making Mitzvah

The Temple will make sandwiches for the St. Vincent de Paul homeless shelter at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 25. Call Becky King at 502-212-2028 to RSVP.

SNL raffle

The NCJW is hosting a raffle for two tickets to a 2020 taping of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. The NCJW is selling 1,000 tickets at $100 apiece. The drawing will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at the Nearly New Shop. Ticket holders need not be present to win. The prize package includes two nights at the New York Hilton, two round-trip flights up to $700, and two tickets to the NBC studio tour. Proceeds benefit recovery courts in Kentucky. To enter, Contact NCJW at 502-458-5566, ncjwlouisville@gmail.com or ncjwlou.org/events/raffle/.

KI Bridge Club

Keneseth Israel’s bridge club meets Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m. in the small chapel. RSVP to gwishnia@gmail.com.

Worship

No Shush Shabbat

Temple Shalom’s next No Shush Shabbat will be held at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6. Rabbi Beth Jacowitz Chottiner and Benji Berlow will lead the interactive service. Afterwards, kids will stay for pizza and a movie while adults go out to dinner. RSVP to information@templeshalomky.org.

Tot Shabbat

Keneseth Israel’s Children’s Shabbat service will be held from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7. The service is intended for children up to Kindergarten age, and includes stories and singing, followed by a Kiddush lunch. Miriam Bird and Rabbi Michael Wolk will lead. The regular service will begin at 9:30 a.m.

‘Mini Minyan’

Adath Jeshurun will offer “Mini Minyan,” a Shabbat program for children ages 2-6 and their parents, from 11 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7. John Gage from Kentucky Homefront will lead the music and storytelling.

Shabbat Scholars

Professor Marcia Segal will serve as Adath Jeshurun’s Shabbat Scholar on Saturday, December 7, at 12:15 p.m., following the kiddush lunch. Her topic will be “Social Justice: The Heart of Judaism in Theory & Practice.” Her talk will introduce a new 10-week Melton course, which will be held Tuesday evenings starting Jan. 7.

Service & Dinner

Chabad will celebrate Shabbat on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Chabad House, 1654 Almara Circle. Kabbalat Service is at 5:30 pm. A three-course traditional Shabbat dinner will follow. The Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence is a sponsor. Call 502-459-1770 for details.

Shabbat-Luck Dinner

Adath Jeshurun will host Shabbat-Luck, a vegetarian/dairy potluck dinner, around 6:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13 after the Kabbalat Shabbat service. No meat nor meat by-products may be brought into the building. Contact Cybil Flora at flora1cl@gmail.com for details or sign up at adathjeshurun.com/potluck.

Torah yoga service

Rabbi Diane Tracht will lead a 45-minute session of meditation and yoga connected to mussar, the Jewish practice of developing ethical qualities in body and spirit, from 11 to 11:45 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14. The service is for grades K-7. Students will join the main service following Torah Yoga. Wear comfortable clothing. Contact Tracht at dianetracht@gmail.com for details.

Family Shabbat

Keneseth Israel will hold its next Family Shabbat at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20. The musical service will be followed by a meal. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ($20 maximum/family). Send a check to KI or visit kenesethisrael.com/payment.

Founder’s Day Shabbat

The Temple’s Annual Founder’s Day Shabbat, celebrating its 177th anniversary, will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20. The choir will sing music from Classical Reform Judaism, and the service will be led from the Sinai Edition of the Union Prayer Book.

Short and Sweet Family Service

Rabbi Robert Slosberg will lead the Short and Sweet family service for grades K-7 at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at Adath Jeshurun. The informal service includes a story. Students will join the main service afterwards.

Adult Education



Lunch and Learn

Rabbi Michael Wolk will lead his next Lunch and Learn class at noon, Thursday, Dec. 5, at The Bristol on Main Street. RSVP to mwolk@kenesethisrael.com.

Kabbalah Month by Month

Cantor Sharon Hordes teaches a kabbalah class through the prism of each Hebrew month’s holidays, Torah portions, healing areas and astrological connections. The class meets next at 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Dec 12. RSVP to 502-459-2780 or rsvp@kenesethisrael.com.

Adult education series

Jewish Learning Institute will present a three-part class on taking control of one’s feelings, “Worrier to Warrior Part 2,” on Dec. 2, 9 and 16. Call 502-459-1770 or visit myJLI.com to register. Classes are held from 7 to 8:30 pm on Mondays, beginning Dec. 2 at JLI, 1110 Dupont Circle. The fee is $80. The Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence is a sponsor.

Torah Yoga

Cantor Sharon Hordes and Lisa Flannery’s next Torah yoga class will begin at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, at Keneseth Israel. Temple Shalom and Louisville Hadassah are co-sponsors. RSVP to rsvp@kenesethisrael.com or 502-459-2780.

Monday classes

The Temple offers a series of adult education classes on Mondays: Advanced Hebrew from 6 to 7 p.m. (The class will not meet Dec. 23 or 30); Text Study with Rabbi David Ariel-Joel from 7 to 8 p.m. (The class does not meet Dec. 16, 23 or 30; and Beginning Hebrew, Part 2, with Mark Goldstein from 7 to 8 p.m. Register at mdgoldstein01@gmail.com. (The class does not meet Dec. 23 or 30.

Wednesday classes

The Temple offers a series of adult education classes on Wednesdays: Temple Scholars: Nationalism and Tribalism in a Global Era with Rabbi David Ariel-Joel, from 9:30 to 10:35 a.m. The class does not meet Dec. 18 and 25, and Jan. 1; American Jewish History with Rabbi Joe Rooks Rapport, 10:45 to noon. (The class does not meet Dec. 25 or Jan. 1.

Jews and Brews

Rabbi Michael Wolk leads Torah study session over coffee Wednesdays at 11 a.m. in The J library.

Brown Bag Torah Study

Rabbi Beth Jacowitz Chottiner leads Torah study Tuesdays at noon at Temple Shalom, 4615 Lowe Road. Participants should bring their own lunch.

Saturday Torah study

Rabbi David Ariel-Joel leads Torah study Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Fishman Library of The Temple. Coffee, bagels and cream cheese are served.

Chanukah

Temple Chanukah Dinner

The annual Temple Brotherhood Chanukah Latke Dinner and Party will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15. Troop 30 and Troop 30GT Scouts will provide the service. Including games for kids. Cost is $10 per person, free for children 12 and under, $5 for reservations made by Tuesday, Dec. 10. Bring your own menorah.

Light-up Night

Chabad will hold its Annual Light-up Night for Chanukah at 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, at 4th Street Live. There will be latkes, doughnuts, hot chocolate, bounce house, bowling and music. Mayor Greg Fischer will light the giant chanukiah at 6 p.m. Contact chabad@chabadky.com for details.

Family Chanukah Bash

Adath Jeshurun’s Family Chanukah Bash will be held at 6:15 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22. A Chanukah meal is included with songs led by Cantor David Lipp. Bring your own menorah for a community candle-lighting. Cost is $5 for adults, free for children 12 and under. Reservations are required by Dec. 16 at adathjeshurun.com/chanukahdinner.

Chanukah at Peerless Distillery

Chabad will tour the Peerless Distilling Company on 10th and Main Street at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, followed by a tasting and Chanukah treats. The event is for young Jewish professionals. RSVP to rabbishmully@jewishlearning.center. You must be at least 21 to attend.

Dinner and a show

Chabad will hold a dinner and show at 5:45 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 25, at the Chabad House, 1654 Almara Circle. For more information, contact chabad@chabadky.com.

Grand menorah lighting

Chabad will light its giant chanukiah at the Paddock Shops on Thursday, Dec. 26, at 7 p.m. Warm drinks and latkes will be served. contact chabad@chabadky.com.

Shabbat kiddush, luncheon

Chabad will hold a kiddush and kosher deli luncheon following its 10 a.m. Shabbat service on Saturday, Dec. 28. The Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence is a sponsor. call 502-459-1770.

Wine and cheese tasting

The Neshi/Women of Valor Club will hold a wine and cheese tasting at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28. Special crafts, delicious food and good conversation await. The program is for women ages 21 and up. Contact chabad@chabadky.com for details.

Family Chanukah Festival

Keneseth Israel will hold a Chanukah family festival at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29. The festival will include bounce houses, game booths, arts and crafts, and latkes. Candle lighting and singing will be held. To RSVP, email rsvp@kenesethisrael.com or call 502-459-2780

Family skate

Chabad will hold a family skate from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Alpine Ice Arena. A Chanukah menorah Lighting will be held on the ice. Latkes will be served, and Judah Maccabee will be there. Contact chabad@chabadky.com.