Tickets for first CenterStage show of 2022-23 season on sale 

CenterStage will return for its 2022-23 season with four MainStage live performances in its new home at the Trager Family Jewish Community Center.

The state’s oldest community theater, CenterStage will open this fall with CenterStage: A Century of Entertainment, a reprisal of many CenterStage memories and performances, on Aug. 25, 27, 28 and 29; then Falsettos, a contemporary musical about family, relationships, bar mitzvahs, baseball and AIDS, on Oct. 27, 29, 30 and 31, and Nov. 3.

The 2023 productions will include 13: The Musical, a story of a boy who moves with his mother to Indiana and can’t get the cool kids to come to his bar mitzvah, on Feb. 23, 25, 26 and 27, and March 2, 4 and 5; then The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, a comedy about an eclectic group of sixth-graders who enter a spelling competition for very different reasons, on May 11, 13, 14, 15, 18, 20 and 21.

Add-on performances throughout the season will include The King’s Revue, a one-night only performance on Dec. 10, and The Diary of Anne Frank on April 13, 15 and 16.

Single tickets for the first of the four MainStage productions are available online starting Monday, Aug. 8 at jcclouisville.org/centerstage. All tickets will be $25 with upgrades available for a VIP experience.

Erin Jump will be CenterStage’s new director. Jump previously served for four years as its education programming director. During the COVID pandemic, she continued CenterStage’s Academy youth programming; the company performed Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 2021 outdoors at Farmington Historic Plantation.

Performances will take place in the Shapira Foundation Auditorium at the at the Trager Family JCC, 3600 Dutchmans Lane.