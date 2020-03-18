Anshei Sfard, Chabad cancel services during pandemic

(Editor’s note: This is a revised version of an earlier story.) Anshei Sfard and Chabad of Kentucky have canceled services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anshei Sfard released a statement via email Friday announcing that it will follow the advice of its

“gedolim” (great rabbis) and close its doors for all prayer services and classes at this time.

“Even though the doors to the shul are closed and our regular minyan is suspended, the need for each of our prayers is greatly increased,” Rabbi Simcha Snaid said in the statement. “I encourage everyone to continue to daven (pray) at home for Hashem to put an end to this coronavirus and for all who have been affected to have a speedy recovery, physically, emotionally and financially.”

Neither Anshei Sfard nor Chabad will hold virtual services.

“We encourage thoughtful private prayer and have provided a prayer text to beseech G-d to accept these prayers as if they were offered in a quorum,” Chabad Rabbi Avrohom Litvin said a statement. Details are available at chabadky.com/Prayer.Both groups continue to hold weekly classes online.

Adath Jeshurun, Keneseth Israel, The Temple and Temple Shalom are already holding virtual services and classes.