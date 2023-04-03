An important message from the Jewish Community Relations Council

We at the Jewish Community Relations Council, as part of the Jewish Federation of Louisville, express our profound disappointment and sadness over the passage of SB 150, the most far-reaching anti-Trans law in our nation. That our legislature would interfere with the loving and considered decisions of a parent for their child while at the same time denying the right of doctors to provide the care they deem medically appropriate, is simply beyond the pale. But more fundamentally, the idea of a legislature singling out a few children for special laws meant to harm them simply because they are different is cruelty at its most base form. We can only stand with our friends in the LBGTQ+ community and say, you will always find an ally with us.