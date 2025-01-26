American hostage Keith Siegel reportedly to be released from Gaza next week

By Ben Sales

(JTA) — Keith Siegel, an American taken hostage on Oct. 7, 2023, will reportedly be released next week as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

The report on NBC News, citing Israeli sources, is a sign that Siegel is alive. It came hours after four Israeli women soldiers went free in the agreement’s second hostage release on Saturday. In the first stage of the ceasefire, a total of 33 hostages are slated to be released over six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners.

So far, the seven captives who have been released have all been women. On Saturday, Feb. 1, according to NBC and Israeli reports, Hamas is expected to release Siegel along with two women: Arbel Yehud, a civilian, and Agam Berger, a soldier.

Yehud’s status has threatened to derail the ceasefire. Israel expected her to be released on Saturday according to the terms of the deal, but she is being held by Islamic Jihad, another Gaza terror group, and was not included in the release. In response, Israel has barred the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, which was due to begin on Saturday.

Siegel, 65, is one of three living American hostages still being held in Gaza. The others are Sagui Dekel-Chen, who is expected to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire, and Edan Alexander, who is not. Hamas is also holding the bodies of four Americans who were killed on Oct. 7 or afterward: Omer Neutra, Itay Chen, and Gad and Judith Haggai.

Siegel grew up in North Carolina, and was abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. His wife Aviva was also taken hostage and released during a weeklong ceasefire in November 2023. His mother died in December.

Emily Damari, a fellow Kfar Aza resident who was taken hostage and released on Jan. 19, had reportedly pleaded for Siegel to be freed in her place, but Hamas denied the request.