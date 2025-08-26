After almost 70 years, NCJW’s Nearly New Shop is shutting its doors for good

By Andrew Adler

Community Editor

The Nearly New Shop, a fixture in the lower level of Mid City Mall since 1988, announced today (Tuesday, Aug. 26) that it would close permanently effective Sept. 30.

Established in 1956 as the resale arm of the National Council of Jewish Women, Louisville Section, the shop (originally located on Market Street) has long been celebrated for its selection of gently-used women’s and men’s clothing, alongside an eclectic, evolving array of merchandise. Yesterday the shop concluded its 50th annual Fashion Encore Sale; a final, closing sale is now underway.

“For the last 69 years, community members have donated clothing, accessories, home furnishings and furniture to the Shop,” a news release recounted today, “the proceeds of which were used to pay for advocacy projects and programs run by NCJW.”

“NCJW will also be working with partner agencies to ensure that any unsold merchandise can be repurposed to benefit members of the community,” the release said.

The Nearly New Shop’s status has been tenuous ever since the Metts family, which owns Mid City Mall (bordered by Bardstown Road, Beechwood Avenue, Baxter Avenue, and Rosewood Avenue) put the 11.5-acre property up for sale this past November.

“This was not a decision made lightly,” Sarah Harlan, NCJW, Louisville Section’s executive director, emphasized today.

But “given the challenges of today’s resale market, together with the upcoming sale and repurposing of the Mid City Mall, the board recognized that we needed to focus our resources in new ways that will sustain NCJW’S mission into the future. There are no plans to reopen at this time.”