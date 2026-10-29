A treasure in our own backyard: discovering the Jasteka Cultural Center 

By Lenae Price

Sometimes, the most remarkable places are right in our own backyard. We just have to discover them.



On Friday, September 18, our Jewish Federation and Trager Family JCC philanthropy and marketing teams traveled to Jeffersonville, Indiana, for a retreat at the Jasteka Cultural Center. I had heard wonderful things about Jasteka, but I was not prepared for just how impressive it would be.

From the moment we arrived, we were stunned. The architecture, thoughtfully designed spaces, extraordinary art collection, and warmth of the people who welcomed us made an immediate impression.

And behind it all are two familiar faces in our Jewish community: Jim and Irene Karp.

A Vision Rooted in Community

Jasteka is a contemporary art gallery, learning hub, and cultural gathering space featuring an impressive collection and educational programming for all ages. But what makes it special goes well beyond the building and the art itself.

I had the privilege of speaking with Irene about the vision she and Jim share for Jasteka, and one phrase has stayed with me: “Building a community through art.”

For the Karps, art is an opportunity to bring people together, encourage curiosity, and create conversations that might not otherwise happen.

Irene shared that the collection is deeply personal to her and Jim. Each work was chosen with intention and holds meaning for them. Featuring artists from around the world and closer to home, the collection offers visitors a wide range of ideas and perspectives to explore.

Irene also spoke about art as a shared language that connects people across generations and experiences. From elementary school students to lifelong learners, everyone can find meaning in a work of art. Each artist has something to communicate, and each piece offers an opportunity for conversation.

One of the things I appreciate most about Jasteka is its accessibility. Everything is free. Not just admission, but the educational programming as well.

Visitors can explore the gallery on Fridays, arrange guided tours, participate in family programs, join an art-based book club, hear from visiting artists, or connect with local creatives. Jasteka even hosts an annual Play America concert with the Louisville Orchestra.

Karen Gillenwater, Jasteka’s Director of Programming, described the collection:

“The breadth and quality of the collection on view at Jasteka is a true treasure for us to have in our community. It’s an honor for me to get to share with others this range of works created by artists based across the globe and in our area who share their perspectives, reflect our identities, and provide glimpses into someone else’s struggles and joys.”

Karen hopes Jasteka becomes a place people return to regularly, where they feel they belong, experience art, learn, connect, and become happier and healthier.

After spending a morning there, I understand exactly what she means.

Seeing Through Someone Else’s Eyes

Our retreat was not simply an opportunity to admire the artwork. It was an opportunity to experience it together.

We broke into small groups and examined different works using questions and prompts. Rather than being told what a piece meant, we shared what we noticed, how it made us feel, and what we thought the artist might be communicating.

What happened next was fascinating.

Standing in front of the same piece of art, our team members saw completely different things. One noticed a detail someone else had overlooked. Another offered an unexpected interpretation. There were moments of surprise, laughter, and times when someone’s observation made the rest of us look again.

We did not always agree. We did not need to. Hearing different perspectives deepened our appreciation not only for the artwork but also for one another.

For a team whose work centers on connecting people to Jewish life and to one another, the experience offered an important reminder.

Every person brings their own experiences, values, and perspectives to our community. What resonates with one person may be entirely different from what matters to another. At the Jewish Federation and Trager Family JCC, we spend a great deal of time thinking about how to engage people, strengthen relationships, and help individuals and families connect to Jewish life. To do that well, we have to listen and recognize that not everyone experiences our community in the same way. After all, connection begins with understanding, and sometimes that means seeing something through someone else’s eyes.

It also struck me how deeply Jewish the experience felt.

Throughout Jewish history, art and creative expression have helped us tell our stories, preserve our traditions, and celebrate our identity. But perhaps the strongest Jewish connection was not in the artwork itself. It was in how we engaged with it.

Jewish tradition places tremendous value on questioning, interpretation, and discussion. We study together, wrestle with ideas, and recognize that different perspectives can deepen our understanding.

That is precisely what we experienced at Jasteka. We asked questions, listened, and considered perspectives different from our own. It was a wonderful reminder of how much we can learn from one another.

A Treasure Worth Discovering

What I find most inspiring about Jasteka is not simply the beauty of the space or the quality of the artwork. It is the thoughtfulness behind it all.

Jim and Irene have created a place that reflects what matters to them: curiosity, creativity, learning, and human connection. Their passion for art is evident, as is their belief that art is most meaningful when shared and experienced together.

After spending a morning at Jasteka, I can say that their vision has come to life.

Jasteka is a remarkable cultural destination for our entire region, and one I hope more members of our Jewish community will discover.

I encourage you to visit. Bring your children or grandchildren. Invite a friend. Spend time with the artwork, ask questions, and see where the conversation takes you. You do not need to know anything about contemporary art to have a meaningful experience. You just need to be willing to look, listen, and be curious.

Our team returned inspired, energized, and grateful for the experience. I suspect you will, too.

And to Jim and Irene, thank you for sharing your love of art and creating a place where people can learn, connect, and experience something new. What you have created is truly special, and I hope many more people in our community will experience it.

Lenae Price is Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer at the Jewish Federation of Louisville and the Trager Family JCC

Plan Your Visit:

Jasteka Cultural Center is located at 101 Logistics Ave., Jeffersonville, Indiana, approximately 20 minutes from downtown Louisville. The gallery welcomes drop-in visitors on Fridays, with guided tours available by appointment. All programs are free. Visit jasteka.org to explore upcoming programs and plan your visit.