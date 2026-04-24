A tale of two board members – and a shared commitment to the future of Jewish Louisville

By Andrew Adler

Community Editor

There are many pathways for volunteers to make significant impact on the Jewish Federation of Louisville’s Annual Campaign. Take, for example, the multifaceted commitments by Julie Strull and Kevin Trager.

Both share a keen interest in Shalom Louisville – a Federation initiative aimed at newly arrived Jewish Louisvillians and those who want to make Jewish Louisville a bigger part of their lives.

“I was asked to serve as chair of Shalom Louisville, helping to welcome new people to Jewish Louisville,” recalls Strull, who moved to Louisville 30 years ago along with her husband, Greg. “I feel especially grateful for that opportunity because when we first moved here, we were welcomed with open arms,” she says. “I hope to offer that same warm welcome to others who have just arrived, so they too can feel a true sense of belonging.”

As a transplant to Louisville, Strull had made forging connections an immediate priority.

“From the very beginning I became involved in the Jewish community to meet new people,” she says. “I joined many committees, serving and chairing the Adath Jeshurun Preschool Board, AJ Board and co-chairing the national Challah Bake with over 150 women in attendance. Once our boys, Henry (29) and Max (26) ‘flew the nest,’ I had extra time on my hands. I was asked to join the JCL Board and thought it was a great opportunity for me.”

A third-generation member of a family steeped in community service, Kevin Trager appreciates the imperative of engaging deeply with Louisville’s Jewish community.

His current commitments include sitting on the JCL board and serving as a member of the Jewish Community Relations Council. Not long ago he was tapped to join next year’s Jewish Federations of North America National Young Leadership Cabinet.

Closest to his heart, however, is his relationship with the recently established Jewish Learning Experience, a substantially revamped approach to Jewish education jumpstarted by JLE board members Carol Jones and Corey Shapiro. Not surprising for the father of two kids, ages four and five.

“I told Corey, Carol and the board that the most important thing to me is that my children get to have a great Sunday school and Hebrew school experience, like I did,” Trager emphasizes.

Louisville’s Jewish Federation – and indeed, its Jewish community at large – has a reputation for punching well above its weight.

“Right after October 7, JFNA went to Federations” throughout North America “and said, ‘help us raise money to help Israeli families.’” Trager recalls. “It wasn’t for the military; it was for humanitarian services for Israelis. Louisville’s Jewish community raised $1.6 million. It was the time to step up.” That experience helped deepen Trager’s bond with Israel in ways that continue to astonish him.

“I feel more connection with my Judaism today as a 37-year-old man than ever before – partly because of all the organizations in Louisville that I’m involved with – but mainly because I feel the need.”

Trager has made a consistent point of broadening his Jewish engagement. For instance, joining the JFNA Cabinet, which he calls “such an incredible opportunity to meet other young Jewish professionals.”

“Sometimes it’s good to surround yourself with people that are like you – people with little kids, people who are involved with local boards and committees in their Jewish community.”

It’s much the same with Strull, who – once she was established in her new city – accelerated the pace of her Jewish involvement.

In 2016 she participated in the inaugural Jewish Women’s Renaissance Project’s Momentum trip to Israel, commenting afterward how “the trip has already impacted my future. I want to feel more connected with the Jewish community Louisville…to be part of something and share my experiences I had on this trip with others. I am so appreciative of being afforded the opportunity to be part of this inaugural group of women to take this journey.”

Four years later, in 2020, Strull was a Jewish Federation of Louisville Annual Campaign Ambassador.

Most recently, “we went on the amazing Leadership Trip to Morocco this past March,” she says, recounting how “there were so many impressive people on our trip, and it gave me a renewed sense of purpose. I felt even more strongly about my role on the JCL Board and a renewed desire to give back to the Louisville community.”

Call it both an expression of gratitude and a declaration of possibility.

“Joining a board at this stage in my life feels special as it allows me to pay it forward,” Strull says, “and to help strengthen the community that has given so much to my family and me.”