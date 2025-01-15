A statement on the Jan. 15, 2025 hostage release agreement from the Jewish Federation of Louisville

Dear Friends,

Along with all Jewish Federations, we welcome news of a deal to release dozens of hostages, create a framework for releasing all the hostages, and allow Israel a path forward to protect the safety and security of its citizens.

Every day for over 15 months, our community has held the hostages in our hearts, wept for their plight, prayed for their safe return, and mourned for those who we lost.

We’ve held close our Israeli brothers and sisters who have suffered, been displaced, fought in reserves, struggled to keep their businesses afloat, and worked to keep their families and communities alive.

There is much work to be done and significant uncertainty ahead, but we are hopeful that the first phase of this agreement will pave the way for the remaining hostages to be reunited with their families, for hostilities to end, and for an era of security and rebuilding for both Israel and her neighbors.

We must also thank President Biden and President-elect Trump, for their unprecedented coordination to bring both sides together to get a deal done.