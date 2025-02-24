A statement from the Jewish Federation of Louisville regarding the Feb. 23 hostage release

Following a week that has delivered great tragedy to our community, Jewish Federations are thankful for the release of the six hostages who were freed from the darkness of captivity Saturday: Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed – both of whom spent a decade in Hamas’s hands – as well as Tal Shoham, Omer Shem-Tov, Omer Wenkert, and Eliya Cohen, who were taken hostage on October 7, 2023.

Federations are also full of gratitude that Shiri Bibas has finally been brought home, where a proper burial can take place and she can be reunited with her boys, Ariel and Kfir. We are also praying for Yarden Bibas, husband to Shiri and father to the boys, as he mourns this terrible loss.

The six hostages freed on Saturday:

Avera Mengistu, an Ethiopian Israeli, was released after spending 3,825 days in Hamas captivity. His family has fought fiercely for his release over the past decade, going as far as Geneva to meet with human rights organizations in hopes of assistance. They returned to Israel with the promise of help, yet none came. Avera, who suffers from mental illness, was abducted by Hamas after trying to climb a fence in Gaza. The contents in the bag he carried included slippers, a towel, the Bible, and books, including one with his name.

Hisham al-Sayed, a Bedouin Arab Israeli, was released after 3,599 days in Hamas captivity after he was captured while wandering on the Gaza strip. Hisham, who recently turned 27, suffers from several health issues, including hearing loss, schizophrenia, tinnitus, and vertigo. There was no communication about Hisham’s condition until June 2022 when terrorists released a video clip of him lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask over his mouth and nose.

The four other hostages released were all abducted during the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel. Three of them were taken while at the Nova festival.

Tal Shoham, an Austrian-Israeli citizen, was celebrating the holiday with his wife and two children at a family gathering in Kibbutz Be’eri when terrorists took them, as well as other extended family members, captive. His wife and young children were released in November 2023. His father-in-law was slain during the attacks.

Omer Shem-Tov was attending the Nova music festival when terrorists put Omer and two others in Omer’s car and drove them into Gaza. A released hostage said that Omer tried to honor Shabbat while in captivity by reciting the Kiddush with a small bottle of grape juice and a piece of bread. Omer had two birthdays while being held hostage.

Omer Wenkert was also abducted at the festival and taken to the Gaza strip. His family knew he was alive when they saw video circulated by Hamas that showed him on his stomach with his hands handcuffed behind his back. Omer, who worked at a restaurant, had just enrolled in college courses to become a restaurant manager.

Eliya Cohen was at the festival with his girlfriend when the attacks broke out, forcing them to hide in a roadside rocket shelter where many were murdered. Cohen, who works in marketing and real estate, was shot in the leg before being taken captive by Hamas. His girlfriend managed to escape the shelter after six hours. His mother, Sigi Cohen, told The Times of Israel that released hostages have said that her son is being held in a tunnel, has been chained for the entire length of his captivity, and gets little food or daylight.

We are thankful they are all home, finally reunited with their families, and that they have the support and medical care they need to begin the road to recovery from this horrific tragedy. Finally, we pray for the families of the 61 innocent hostages whose fate is unknown and remain hopeful that they will return home soon into their waiting arms.