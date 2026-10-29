‘A Night to Honor Israel’ acknowledged a rich, steadfast interfaith partnership

By Andrew Adler

Community Editor

There was praise aplenty amid Corydon, Indiana’s Harrison County Fairgrounds on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 20, when “A Night to Honor Israel” unfolded in front of several hundred guests gathered in support of a nation still grappling with the aftereffects of October 7.

“I’m here to bring comfort and encouragement to our Jewish brethren,” Pastor John Hagee, founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel, told his audience during a pre-recorded video address. This was the fourth such area event hosted by CUFI, a San Antonio, Texas-based network of evangelical Christians established in 2006 that calls itself “the largest pro-Israel organization in the United States, with over 10 million members.”

“This is the time to take a stand for America, for Israel, and the Jewish people,” Hagee declared, emphasizing how “Christians like you are willing to stand up for what is right, and speak out against the evils of antisemitism.”

Spearheaded by Rebecca Reel of Reel Ministries since 2023, the annual “Night to Honor Israel” presentations in Corydon typically feature several Louisville Jewish leaders and invited guests. The 2026 edition included an invocation given by Chabad of Kentucky Rabbi Avrohom Litvin, Adath Jeshurun Cantor David Lipp performing Israeli songwriter/composer Naomi Shemer’s riff on “Let it Be,” plus remarks by others voicing their commensurate commitments.

“It is particularly rewarding to stand shoulder to shoulder with people who recognize that Israel, the only Jewish country in the whole world and surrounded by enemies — yet is the freest, strongest, most productive, and incredibly well-educated” nation in the region, said Louisville’s Leon Wahba, among the most dedicated advocates for these annual events.

“I cannot tell you how important the Jewish community feels about this relationship that we have with Christian Zionists,” he said. “These have been very difficult days for the Jewish community…social media is full of anti-Israel propaganda,” disseminated on many American college campuses. “We’re very thankful to CUFI for their strong efforts to start of Christians United for Israel chapters at so many universities, which are badly needed.”

Sara Klein Wagner, president and CEO of the Trager Family JCC and the Jewish Federation of Louisville, echoed Wahba’s sentiments.

“Leon is really the champion within the Jewish Community of Louisville ensuring that we’re here loud and proud,” she said, thanking the various “organizers of tonight, and of course the churches and donors that made this possible.”

Indeed, “when we think about Israel, we remember that it’s not just a place on the map,” Wagner reminded her listeners. “This is in our hearts. It’s a homeland for many. It’s something we pray about, something that’s been part of our legacy and history for many, many years. We really appreciate that you care about us as much as we care about Israel. As Leon said, this hasn’t been the easiest of times, so having friends and knowing people are standing with us is more important than ever.”

And “while there are challenges,” Wagner acknowledged, “there is a sense of spirit and resilience that can’t be taken down. Your love and support will always be with us — we know that. As we gather together, although we may have different faiths that we practice, we all pray for peace in the region — for everyone, for all the innocents, for all the victims, and for the future. So thank you.”