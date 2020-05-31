A message to our community from the Jewish Federation of Louisville  5.31.20

May 31, 2020 Recent weeks have been extremely difficult for our country. The senseless killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd highlight the sad history of the treatment of African Americans by law enforcement. We have seen hundreds of thousands of people all across the country and here in Louisville peacefully take to the streets to rightfully demand justice. Regretfully, we also saw these positive actions woefully marred by looters and rioters. We cannot begin to fully understand what it is like to walk in the shoes of our neighbors, friends and colleagues in the African American community and to experience the injustices that they have endured in the past and present. It is unforgivable. Our Jewish tradition compels us to seek justice and we are committed to being part of the solution. As a Jewish community, our voice is loud as we call for the following: Full and immediate disclosure of the information related to Breonna Taylor’s death, including any conclusions and reports of the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office and the completed internal affairs reports

The officers responsible for George Floyd’s death to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law possible

Our government and law enforcement agencies at every level to institute sweeping reforms in law enforcement and criminal justice

Legislation that will mitigate structural inequities and press candidates for office to advocate for the same Finally, we must all embody the values for which we advocate by deepening relationships on a personal level with people of different backgrounds. Not only will our own lives be enriched, but we will become better and more impactful allies and partners. May the one who makes peace in the heavens make peace for all. Today, not tomorrow.