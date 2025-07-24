A hope for trope: Seven adults at KI become B’nai Mitzvahs

By Andrew Adler

Community Editor

A single 13-year-old boy or girl walks up to the bimah and reads Torah on their way to becoming a Bar or Bat Mitzvah. Nothing peculiar about that. Two 13-year-olds do the same thing. Ok, maybe they’re twins – a somewhat less familiar sight, but hardly worth making a fuss. Seven grown-ups chanting their respective Torah portions on a Shabbat morning as new Children of the Commandments? Now that’s an occasion for going, “Wow.”

Such was the case this past June 7, when a septet of Keneseth Israel congregants were officially welcomed into the folds of Jewish adulthood. Some had grown up Jewish but, for one reason or another, never had the opportunity to enjoy that traditional rite of passage. Others were Jews-by-choice – eager to become more closely aligned with their new faith.

All seven had spent much of the past year preparing for their big day, participating in an adult B’nai Mitzvah class at KI led by Rabbi Ben Freed and Cantor Sharon Hordes. Whether young parents or older retirees, born in Louisville or transplanted from afar, they shared two defining dynamics: a love of their personal Judaism, and a willingness to declare so in public.

For generations, ceremonial entry into Jewish adulthood was decidedly male-centric. Among the historically disenfranchised, “many were women who grew up in either Orthodox or Conservative communities when that was a less encouraged thing,” Rabbi Freed explained. “Then there are those who’ve chosen Judaism later in life and want to have a formalized way of expressing not only their commitment to being Jewish, but to be actively involved in the community.”

About a year ago Freed and Hordes – via periodic announcements and a notice in the KI monthly newsletter – put out a call to gauge potential interest in an adult B’nai Mitzvah class.

“They kind of sent a shot across the bow,” congregant Julia Wall recalled. “It was like, ‘Hey, for those of you who are newly converted, are trying to learn Hebrew or may not have had the opportunity to do this – do you think this is something you’d be interested in?’ There were conversations at shul, talking to moms and dads and grandparents after Tot Shabbat – engaging us organically.”

Wall, a 42-year-old occupational therapist who grew up in Cincinnati, married a guy she’d met while both were students at Indiana University. “I was raised Catholic, and he was a nice Jewish kid,” she said, adding that talk of having children prompted a mutual decision to raise them as Jews.

“I completed my conversion journey right before October 7,” Wall said, adding that participating in the B’nai Mitzvah class cemented her bond with Judaism. “I felt like I was fully stepping into myself as a Jewish adult.”

The class (about 20 people signed up initially; attrition whittled down the final contingent to seven) was a blend of history, commentary and practical instruction in such necessities as Torah trope – understanding how to translate markings above and below Hebrew words to properly chant the Torah text.

“They were really motivated,” Hordes said of the seven participants. “They had the patience to learn all the different trope families, even though it was stressing them out.”

Compared to most adolescents, who typically can pick up new languages quickly, “I think it’s harder for adults,” Hordes said. “Most of us have become professionals. We’ve accomplished many things in our lives.” But “to learn Hebrew and Torah as adults, it’s hard putting all that aside and be a novice all over again. It’s humbling.”

“I think what 13-year-olds have going for them is that their minds are a bit easier to meld, so that the language and the tunes can ingrain themselves a little quicker,” Freed said. “But the adults come to the learning not only with the intentionality of themselves, but also with a much greater wealth of experience and of life lived. And what a highlight it was to get to hear these seven people sharing both insights into the Torah, and about how and why this day was so meaningful for them.”

Sometimes one’s professional background becomes an advantage. Lindsey Palgy, who grew up in Shelby County “‘patrilineally’ Jewish” (in other words, on her father’s side) and became a Jew-by-choice eight years ago used to be an improvisatory actor while living in New York City. Her improv experience, coupled with her skill at memorizing scripted parts, bolstered her confidence in absorbing Hebrew and trope.

“I have a degree in English (from U of L), and that’s definitely one way of studying,” Palgy said. “But when you study Torah it’s so different, because it’s so rich. In our (B’nai Mitzvah) meetings together, we’d concentrate on one line or even one word – where you can drill down and down.”

On June 7, the Torah portion was drawn from Parashat Naso (Numbers 7:1-89), which describes gifts given by the princes of each of the 12 Tribes. Each of the seven B’nai Mitzvah honorees gave a concise D’var Torah on the reading: part analysis, part personal testimony. Palgy’s concluded:

And so we adapt, we change, and sometimes find new meanings in ancient texts and rituals. We are the keepers of the memories and the magic, and we pass that down to newer generations. And we keep going, no matter what.

For Joan Epstein, the class was a means of renewing not only her Judaism, but – as Palgy’s D’var Torah urged, never to stop forging ahead with life and learning.

“I worked for a long time as a social worker, and every day was a challenge,” said Epstein, who grew up during an era when girls were denied the chance to become Bat Mitzvahs. Having retired, she found herself thinking, “Okay, I need something to challenge me.”

Epstein had learned “a little bit of Hebrew” many years ago while attending Atherton High School. “But I had never been exposed to trope at all. So this was all new to me.”

Being part of the KI class “was so lovely,” she said, “because except for me and Marlene (Schaffer) – we were the old ladies in the group – the rest were young and mainly Jews by choice.” Had it not been for the class, “I never would have had a whole lot of interaction with those folks.”

How did Epstein feel when she woke up on her Big Day?

“It was really kind of funny, because the week before I was in total panic mode,” she said. “My husband (Mark Epstein, who read the Haftarah portion for June 7 — for the record, Judges 13:2-25) was cool as a cucumber. I was like, ‘Okay, we’re going to do this.’ And it was an amazing experience, because I got up there and it just sort of flowed out.”

“Some of them, more than others, were very nervous – especially about reading Torah,” Hordes acknowledged. “I had to reassure them at one point, because they were doubting themselves. We had a rehearsal where we were all practicing from the Torah scroll, and they all did fine. So I said, ‘Every single one of you will not get up there and embarrass yourselves. People will hear you, and even if you look a little nervous, no one is going to say, ‘That person failed.’

“You’ll get up there and everyone’s going to be so proud of you and amazed that you learned it as an adult – how great that you were able to work so hard and come up with the ability to do this.”