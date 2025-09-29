A cookie, a video, and 40,000 followers: two sisters are riding a TikTok wave

By Andrew Adler

Community Editor

How can you not love a TikTok feed called @GrandmasGoNoshing?

Especially when said bubbes are two sisters, Margie Berman Kohn and Jane Berman Kreinik, who’d recently been prowling the Upper East Side of Manhattan in search of culinary goodies, posting videos of their discoveries on social media to the envy of lip-licking wannabes everywhere. Besides TikTok, you can find them Instagram (Jane’s granddaughter, Lauren Kreinik, acts as videographer and poster).

And if that’s not enough, note that the sisters (Jane lives in New York, Margie in Louisville) will be featured on the Wednesday, Oct. 1 edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Yes, that’s the eve of Yom Kippur, but since it airs at 2 p.m. (on WDRB), there should still be plenty of time to make it to shul for Kol Nidre.

Meanwhile, we caught up recently with who may be the sisters’ most ardent fan: Bob Kohn, Margie’s husband and Jane’s brother-in-law, who related their nosh-a-licious origin story. (Contextual note: Jane is 94, Margie a comparative pup at 84.)

“Back in the spring, Margie said (to Jane), ‘So, what do you want to do for your 94th? Think about it.’ A couple of days later she calls Margie and says, ‘We’re going to be influencers.’ And Margie said, ‘Great – so what are we influencing?’ Jane said, ‘Well, we like to eat, so why don’t we go into some bakeries’ – on the Upper East Side there are a million bakeries – ‘and we’ll tell them we’re influencers, and maybe we’ll get a sample of their cookies. And then we’re going to do a video.’”

It was at this point that the enterprise became intergenerational.

“Jane talked to one of her grandchildren, and they said something about putting it on TikTok and Instagram, which Margie and I had never used,” Bob Kohn said. “The bottom line was, we’re up in New York for Passover, and I’ve decided I don’t want to be involved at all in their schtick. So, they go to some bakery with Jane’s granddaughter as videographer (the emporium in question was the neighborhood branch of the wildly popular Breads Bakery), and the two of them are sitting outside, and one says to the other, ‘Wow, got this cookie here?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘So what do you think about this cookie?’ ‘Oh, that’s a really good cookie.’ ‘And where did you get that cookie?’ ‘We should tell people about this – this is really something.’ And that’s the end of the video.”

From there it was onward to the next bakery, and the next. And while the sisters paid for their Breads cookie, before long freebies were the rule. “If you’re over 80 they think you’re cute,” Margie Kohn said. “They think you’re adorable.”

A few rugelach? Be our guest. Two huge slices of cake? On us. Six places in all.

Now the story gets a little crazy.

“A week later, I’m talking to my daughter on the phone, and my granddaughter rushes and says, ‘Mama, they just put that video on TikTok and she has 10,000 followers!’” Margie recalled. “Then my little grandson says, ‘No, no, tell her she has 12,000 followers.’ As of today (Sept. 15) we have something like 40-plus thousand followers, and over 300,000 people who’ve looked at our videos.”

Bob Kohn picks up the story.

“About a week and a half ago they get a call from one of the producers from the Kelly Clarkson Show and they say, ‘We want you to come on.’ So Margie flies up to New York on Wednesday (Sept. 10)” to tape the show.

Scarlett Johansson is there to promote her new movie, ‘Eleanor the Great,’ that she directed. And soon it’s time for Kelly C to introduce Jane and Margie – who’ve been given reserved seats among the studio audience – and who get maybe a minute to talk about their status as celebrity influencers.

“We had to stand up and give this little spiel,” Margie said. “It wasn’t a big deal, but it was fun.”

Cue the adoring public.

“We were walking down Second Avenue, and one woman comes running up to us shouting, ‘You’re the Grandmas! You’re the Grandmas!’

Bob Kohn is still in can you believe this? mode. But there’s no denying that the Grandmas have tapped into the social media zeitgeist – all for the love a few choice treats.

“It’s all there,” he acknowledged with quasi-incredulous shake of the head. “It’s all just being done. There’s no money involved. They’re getting free cookies. I guess you don’t have to report that to the IRS.”

Actually, there is some money involved – Margie and Jane have garnered enough followers and views for TikTok to pay them – the sisters don’t know yet how much. But whatever comes their way will be donated to charity, Margie promised.

She already has multiple trips back to New York planned – among them, an Aufruf in October and a wedding in November.

No doubt there will be further noshing excursions, amid all the fame they can stand.

“We’re getting free food; people want to know where our clothes come from,” Margie Kohn said. “If someone would have told me this six months ago, I would have said, ‘What are you talking about?’”