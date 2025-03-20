By Andrew Adler

Community Editor

Rabbi Emeritus Chester B. Diamond of The Temple has died, an announcement from the congregation said in a brief email communication Wednesday night (March 19). No cause of death or other details were mentioned, aside from a notice that “an obituary will be sent soon.”

“Our hearts are broken as we mourn the passing of our beloved Rabbi Emeritus Chester B. Diamond, who faithfully served our congregation since 1963,” Temple President Shannon Rothschild said in her message, addressed to “Dear Temple Family.”

“His impact was felt not only within the walls of our synagogue but throughout the larger community,” Rothschild wrote, adding: “Rabbi Diamond was a pillar of wisdom, kindness, and leadership, and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew him…Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time. The loss is not just theirs but one shared by our entire community. We were truly blessed to have such a righteous and compassionate leader in our midst. May his memory be a blessing.”

He was named congregation’s Rabbi Emeritus in 2001.

His bio on The Temple’s website includes the following:

“Rabbi Diamond has been a Rabbi at The Temple since 1963. He was graduated from Brooklyn College in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U.S. Air Force. In 1960 he earned his Bachelor of Hebrew Literature degree from the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York and his teaching certificate from the College-Institute School of Religious Education and the New York Federation of Reform Synagogues. He was ordained in 1963 after receiving his Master of Arts in Hebrew Literature with honors. Having graduated first in his class, he was awarded a fellowship at the College-Institute in Cincinnati where he was a Graduate Fellow from 1963-1966.”

There will be a memorial service at The Temple this Sunday, March 23, with visitation beginning at 2:30 p.m. followed by the service beginning at 4 p.m.