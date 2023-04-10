Further statement on the Monday, April 10 shootings in downtown Louisville

The Jewish Federation of Louisville, Jewish Family & Career Services, the Jewish Community Relations Council, congregations Adath Jeshurun, Anshei Sfard, Chabad of Kentucky, Keneseth Israel, The Temple Adath Israel Brith Sholom, Temple Shalom, the Louisville Board of Rabbis and Cantors and the American Jewish Committee of Louisville mourn the tragic losses of those killed or hurt in the shootings at the downtown branch of the Old National Bank this morning and, minutes later, at the Jefferson Community & Technical College. We are horrified by this news and, like you, await the release of further information. We understand that there were five people killed (including the shooter) and eight wounded — including two responding law enforcement officers at the bank shooting, and one dead and one wounded at JCTC — each the product of the all-too-frequent gun violence plaguing our city.

We have reached out to Mayor Greenberg’s office and Louisville Metro Police Department’s Victim Services Division. Additionally, we have offered support including emergency counseling services from JFCS, victims’ resources, and clergy support to the victims of this tragedy. We are also aware that Metro Louisville will be establishing a victims’ fund to assist those who have been affected. As we hear of additional needs or gain more information about this tragedy, we will share it.

We have also reached out to other faith groups and expect there to be vigils in the coming hours and days, and will share information on this as well. At present we know of three vigils:

Monday, Apr. 10

5-7 p.m. Christ Church United Methodist

4614 Brownsboro Rd, St. Matthews

6 p.m. – Crescent Hill Presbyterian Church

142 Crescent Ave, Louisville, KY

Tuesday, Apr. 11

6 p.m. – Christ Church Episcopal Cathedral

421 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY

As members of the Jewish Community, we pray for and are committed to working for the day when swords are beaten into plowshares and spears into pruning hooks, and the gun violence terrorizing our community is no more.