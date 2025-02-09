Three hostages released on Saturday as images of their poor health shock Israel

By Ben Sales

They had been killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack, on the day Sharabi had been taken captive. He reportedly learned the news from relatives who greeted him when he first returned home, nearly 500 days later.

Sharabi was one of three male civilian hostages released by Hamas on Saturday, alongside Ohad Ben-Ami and Or Levy. They all ascended a stage in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah for a choreographed handover ceremony to the Red Cross, which ferried them into Israeli hands. All looked gaunt as they stood on stage and were made to read messages to the crowd.

Sharabi, 51, was not the only one of the three to return home to tragedy. Levy’s wife was also killed on Oct. 7, though it’s unclear whether the 34-year-old, who was kidnapped at the Nova music festival, knew that before being released. A photo circulating after his release showed him embracing their 3-year-old son.

Ben-Ami, 56, was also taken captive from Beeri, as was his wife, who was released during a November 2023 ceasefire.

The scene of their release, and their visibly poor health, sparked shock in Israel and among activists for the hostages’ release. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar compared the freed hostages’ appearance to that of Holocaust survivors and cited the scene to deny the existence of famine in Gaza.

“The images that we saw today don’t lie,” he tweeted. “The terrorists and Gazan residents look perfectly fine. The hostages look like Holocaust survivors. They are the only ones that have been starved!”

The New York branch of the Hostages and Families forum, which advocates for the captives, said the images made the case for redoubled efforts to secure the rest of the hostages’ release.

“The images from today’s release were painful to witness,” the group said. “The haunting faces of Ohad, Eli, and Or reveal the unimaginable toll of 491 days in Hamas captivity. These men have endured hell itself. Every moment in captivity is a moment too long. We call on the international community to ensure Phase 2 of the deal moves forward as promised—to reunite brothers, fathers, children, and parents. Lives must be saved now—there is no time to waste.”

The group was referring to the second stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, which is meant to begin on March 2 and during which all remaining living hostages are to be released. A total of 33 hostages — all but eight of them alive — are set to be released during the deal’s first phase, which began on Jan. 19. Hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners have been released in exchange for the freed captives, including 183 in exchange for the three released on Saturday.

Talks are currently underway over whether and how the second stage will take place. In a statement on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is working to secure the hostages’ release but that he would not accept continued Hamas control of Gaza. He suggested that Saturday’s images pressed the case for the terror group’s defeat.

“We will do everything to return all of our hostages,” he said. “We will see to their safety. This is the directive that I gave to the delegation – say this to the mediators and demand it. But beyond this, President Trump agrees with me completely: We will do everything to return all of the hostages, but Hamas will not be there.”